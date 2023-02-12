SPORT

Current English Championship Table & Reviews As Reading FC’s Miserable Form Continues

Wigan 1-0 Huddersfield: Wigan moved off the bottom of the English Championship table with a 1-0 victory over managerless Huddersfield thanks to a goal from Jack Whatmough with 10 minutes remaining.

The big centre-back admitted in the build-up to the game that it would be his biggest game since joining Wigan from Portsmouth in the summer of 2021.

And he capped a man-of-the-match performance by making the decisive contribution that gave his team their first win in three months—and their first under new manager Shaun Maloney.

Sunderland 1-0 Reading: Sunderland moved within a point of the English Championship play-off places with a 1-0 win over struggling Reading thanks to a late Patrick Roberts goal.

As stubborn Reading frustrated the hosts for long periods at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats appeared to be dealt a blow in their pursuit of a top-six spot.

But ex-Manchester City striker Roberts finally broke the Royals’ resistance after 84 minutes, extending Reading’s winless run in the Championship to six games.

Coventry City 1-1 Luton Town: Matt Godden equalized in the first half for his first start since October as 10-man Coventry battled to a 1-1 Championship draw with Luton Town at the CBS Arena.

The English Championship Table:

