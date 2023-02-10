Current Chelsea players who have won the FIFA World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Past and present, Chelsea have had some great players don the Blue jersey. So it’s not surprising that a number of these players are big winners in their respective national teams. The FIFA World Cup represents the highest trophy a player can win in World football, it is the most coveted and prestigious in the game. With the Blues set to take on West Ham United this weekend, check out two Chelsea players who have won the World Cup gold medal;

1- N’golo Kante

The experienced midfielder has been on the treatment table all season having had to deal with a protracted hamstring injury. N’golo Kante joined Chelsea in 2016, shortly after winning the Premier league title with Leicester City. He was part of the Chelsea squad that conquered England in the 2016/17 season and a year later, he won the FIFA World Cup with France. In addition to that, Kante won his first Champions League title with Chelsea in 2021, he had previously lifted the Europa League in 2019.

2- Enzo Fernandez

The Argentine saw his market value increase exponentially following his exploits at Qatar 2022 where he was named the best young player of the tournament. With Argentina winning the competition, the 22 year old became a much sought after player in the January transfer window. Chelsea made him the most expensive signing in Premier league history after paying Benfica £106.8 million. He made his debut in the Premier League at home against Fulham and played 90 minutes.

