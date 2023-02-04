Current Chelsea player with at least 20 goals for the club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Blue contingent of West London have had some of the finest talents over the years who have helped the club win major titles. Although in recent years, the club have struggled to match the number of previous superstars, they still have players who have proven to be great goal scorers. In view of this, take a look at current Chelsea players with at least 20 goals for the club.

3- Christian Pulisic (26 Goals)

The USMNT player signed for Chelsea from Borrusia Dortmund in January 2019, but stayed at Signal Iduna Park until the end of the 2018/19 season as a loanee. He made his debut for the club in August 2019, and helped them win the Champions league title in 2021. Pulisic has struggled with injury during his time at Stamford Bridge, but he has managed to score 26 goals in all competitions for the Blues. He’s currently the club’s 49th all time record scorer.

2- Kai Havertz (29 Goals)

The Germany International was sensational in his first season at Stamford Bridge, scoring the decisive goal against Manchester City in the 2021 Champions league final that won Chelsea their second European title. In almost three seasons in West London, Havertz is one goal shy of 30 strikes for the Blues.

1- Mason Mount (33 Goals)

Mount is a product of Chelsea’s academy. He graduated into the first team in 2017, but waited until 2019 to make his competitive debut. Though a Midfielder, the England International has managed 33 goals in all competitions for the Blues, he’s 37th on the club’s all time scoring chart.

