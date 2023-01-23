Cucurella, Antony: Best XI of the Most Expensive Players in EPL History After Mydryk Joined Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League is one of the most lucrative in the world and this is reflected by the net spend from its club in each transfer window. In the January transfer window, Chelsea has been the biggest spenders. The Blues have spent more than €200 million on transfers already and they don’t seem like stopping yet.

Their most eye-catching signing was when they forked out €70 million and €30 million to be paid later based on performance for the signature of a relatively known, Mykhailo Mydryk. The Ukrainian star has become one of the most expensive players in the history of the English Premier League and he has automatically joined the XI of the most expensive players in the league’s history.

In the goalkeeping department, Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga remains the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the English Premier League. The Spanish shot-stopper was signed for €81 million from Athletic Bilbao.

In defense, two of Chelsea’s signings from last summer occupy the full-back roles. Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana were signed for €71 million and €86 million respectively.

The two most expensive centre-backs in the competition’s history are Harry Maguire and Virgil Van Dijk. Both players joined Manchester United and Liverpool for €91 million and €86 million respectively.

Manchester United’s Antony Santos also makes the team after joining the Red Devils from Ajax for €98 million last summer.

Below is the full details of the best XI of the most expensive players in English Premier League history:

