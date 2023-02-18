Cucurella And Zakaria Pictured In Chelsea Training Yesterday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday which was Friday, the 17th day of Frebruary, 2023, Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella and Midfielder Denis Zakaria were both pictured in training as the Blues prepare hard to take on Southampton today.

See the photo of Marc Cucurella and Denis Zakaria in training today below.

Just as you can see in the above photo, Denis Zakaria and Marc Cucurella can be seen training hard with the Ball, as they will be hoping to make a difference for their team later today Against the Saints.

Chelsea drew their last three Premier League matches and together with a loss to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League few days ago, surely they would be looking for all three pints today Against the Saints.

The game between both teams today will kick off by exactly 4;pm at Stamford Bridge and it will surely be a tough game. Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

