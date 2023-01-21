SPORT

Crystal Palace’s Run of Fixtures Which May See Them Continue Recording Negative Results

Joner


Crystal Palace were generally amazing last season especially with the arrival of Patrick Vieira as their manager, with them posing as threats to top six teams in the league. 

Manchester City stand as the team who lose both home and away fixtures against the Eagles last season.

However, since this season began, it is such a twist of fate as the London Club have now been able to live up to the expectations of people on them, recording losses as well as draws in most of their matches. 

But, with the clubs they are going to face in January to March fixtures in the English Premier League, it has now appeared that their inconsistent run of form may continue.

The teams above are among the Big Six Teams while the likes of Brighton, Brentford are lowly perceived teams who have been threats to other teams in the league. What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Surdhiq (
)

