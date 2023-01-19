Crystal Palace reacts after its midfielder, Olise refused to celebrate after his goal against United

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Erik ten Hag’s men nine matches winning streak came to a halt on Wednesday night after playing a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Micheal Olise’s stunning stoppage time freekick rescued a point for the host against Manchester United, as the Red devils missed the chance to go second in the Premier League table.

After scoring a sensational stoppage time freekick to rescue a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace against Manchester United on Wednesday night, the 21-year-old midfielder refused to celebrate his goal.

This gesture from the Frenchman refusing to celebrate after his late equaliser for Crystal Palace against Manchester United has attracted reaction from his club, Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace posted on Facebook: “No celebration needed.”

This Facebook post from Crystal Palace reacting after its midfielder refused to celebrate his goal against Manchester United on Wednesday night has attracted reactions from fans and social media users, as some have said he feels too big, while some have said they loved his calmness.

