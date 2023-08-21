CRY vs ARS: Two Mistakes Mikel Arteta Made In His Starting Lineup For Arsenal Today

As the much-anticipated London Derby unfolds in the English Premier League, Crystal Palace faces off against Arsenal. However, there are a couple of glaring mistakes that Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, made in his starting lineup for today’s match.

1. Sticking With Havertz in Arsenal’s Team

One of the mistakes that Arteta made was choosing to include Havertz in the starting lineup. Since his arrival at Arsenal, Havertz has not been in his best form. This decision to continue playing him despite his struggles could potentially impact Arsenal’s performance in the match. Fans and experts alike have been questioning Arteta’s persistence with Havertz, especially given his lackluster recent performances.

2. Playing Thomas Partey in Defense Instead of His Usual Position

Another critical mistake was the decision to play Thomas Partey in a defensive position rather than his usual defensive midfield role. Partey is known for his skills and contribution to the team’s midfield play, and moving him to defense could disrupt the team’s overall balance. This tactical change raises eyebrows as it puts Partey in a position that might not fully utilize his strengths, potentially affecting the team’s ability to control the midfield and initiate attacks effectively.

In conclusion, Arteta’s choices in Arsenal’s starting lineup for today’s match against Crystal Palace have raised concerns due to these two key mistakes. Sticking with Havertz despite his poor form and positioning Partey in defense rather than his natural midfield role could have an impact on Arsenal’s performance. Fans and football enthusiasts will be watching closely to see how these decisions unfold on the pitch and whether Arteta’s tactical approach proves successful or not.

