CRY vs ARS: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Formation And Potential Line Ups.

Match Venue and Kick-off Time:

Selhurst Park is set to witness an electrifying clash on Monday, 21 August, 2023, as Crystal Palace squares off against Arsenal in a high-stakes encounter scheduled for 20:00 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview:

Crystal Palace commenced their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Sheffield United last weekend, courtesy of Odsonne Edouard’s second-half strike.

However, their recent history against Arsenal at Selhurst Park raises questions, having lost two of their last three encounters.

The Eagles are determined to maintain their winning momentum but face a stern test.

On the other side, Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their season opener.

Though they allowed Forest to mount a late comeback, the Gunners managed to secure all three points.

Arsenal has been a formidable force on the road, losing only one of their last six trips to Selhurst Park.

Mikel Arteta’s men are confident of starting the season with consecutive victories.

Team :

Crystal Palace:

The Eagles received a boost with the news of Michael Olise extending his stay at the club, even though he won’t be available until next month.

However, they will be without Matheus Franca and Will Hughes for Monday’s clash. Manager Roy Hodgson is likely to stick with the same starting XI that secured their win at Sheffield United.

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guèhi, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucourè; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Arsenal:

Arsenal faces injury setbacks as Jurrien Timber will miss most, if not all, of the season.

This unfortunate news compounds the absence of Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Jesus.

Furthermore, Oleksandar Zinchenko, Folarin Balogun, and Albert Sambi Lokonga are undergoing late fitness tests.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to step in for Timber at left-back, potentially being the only change in Mikel Arteta’s lineup.

Possible Formation: 4-3-3

Potential Starting XI: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

With both teams eager to maintain their winning start to the season, the Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal clash promises an evening of thrilling football.

Arsenal’s recent dominance at Selhurst Park adds a layer of intrigue to this encounter, while Crystal Palace aims to defy the odds.

The potential lineups indicate an intense battle awaits, and football fans worldwide can’t wait to witness this Monday night spectacle.

