CRY vs ARS: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Premier League Showdown

Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be bidding to maintain their impressive start to the new English Premier League season when they face each other in their next game of the campaign.

The Gunners will be going into the London Derby off the back of their hard-earned 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their opening game of the season, and they will be looking for another victory to keep their league title hopes on the right track.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will enter the game after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, and they will be looking for another victory over the Gunners to make it two straight victories in a row in the new campaign.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Crystal Palace will play host to Arsenal in their next English Premier League game of the new season on Monday, August 21, at Selhurst Park Stadium in London. The game will begin at exactly 8 PM (Nigerian time).

