CRY vs ARS: How Arsenal Could Lineup For Today’s English Premier League Showdown

Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash with Crystal Palace is set to see a significant boost for Mikel Arteta’s squad, as Oleksandr Zinchenko returns to full training.

After missing the victory over Nottingham Forest due to a calf injury, the Ukrainian left-back is poised to make a comeback at Selhurst Park. This development comes as a welcome relief for Arteta, who recently faced the blow of losing new signing Jurrien Timber to a serious knee ligament injury.

Although striker Gabriel Jesus remains unavailable, Eddie Nketiah will once again spearhead the Gunners’ attack. The youthful trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and the experienced midfield ensemble of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz are also expected to maintain their roles from the previous game.

Zinchenko’s return could entail tactical adjustments, with the defender replacing the injured Timber at left-back. Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes is likely to return to the starting lineup, potentially displacing Thomas Partey from the back four and leading to a shift in positioning for Ben White to right-back.

Check out the possible lineup below:

