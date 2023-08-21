SPORT

CRY vs ARS: How Arsenal Could Lineup For Today’s English Premier League Showdown

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League clash with Crystal Palace is set to see a significant boost for Mikel Arteta’s squad, as Oleksandr Zinchenko returns to full training. 

After missing the victory over Nottingham Forest due to a calf injury, the Ukrainian left-back is poised to make a comeback at Selhurst Park. This development comes as a welcome relief for Arteta, who recently faced the blow of losing new signing Jurrien Timber to a serious knee ligament injury.

Although striker Gabriel Jesus remains unavailable, Eddie Nketiah will once again spearhead the Gunners’ attack. The youthful trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and the experienced midfield ensemble of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz are also expected to maintain their roles from the previous game.

Zinchenko’s return could entail tactical adjustments, with the defender replacing the injured Timber at left-back. Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes is likely to return to the starting lineup, potentially displacing Thomas Partey from the back four and leading to a shift in positioning for Ben White to right-back.

Check out the possible lineup below:

Giddiwrite (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 25 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

EPL: Manchester United’s Next 3 Games That Are Likely To See Them Go On A Losing Streak

3 mins ago

WHU 3-1 CHL: Why Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Signed Caicedo

14 mins ago

Embarrassing Debuts After Mount and Havertz’s First Games for Man Utd and Arsenal

36 mins ago

Why Chelsea’s Midfield Trio Of Caicedo, Enzo And Lavia Is An Upgrade To Kante, Jorginho And Kovacic

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button