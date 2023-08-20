CRY vs ARS: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Monday’s London Derby

Arsenal will be bidding to make two out of two when they take on Crystal Palace on Monday in their next game of the new English Premier League season at Selhurst Park Stadium in London.

The Gunners will be going into the London Derby off the back of their hard-earned 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the season last weekend at the Emirates Stadium, and they will be looking for another win over Palace on Monday night to continue with their impressive start to the new campaign.

Team :

The Gunners will be going into the game against Crystal Palace on Monday without the services of their summer signing, Jurien Timber who has sustained a anterior cruciate ligament which will keep him out of play for the next few months.

The likes of Folarin Balogun, Albert Lokonga, and Mohamed Elneny are still battling a comeback from their respective injuries, and they could miss the trip to Palace on Monday.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the brink of recovery from the calf injury he picked up last season, as the Ukrainian is expected to get some minutes against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Arsenal Possible lineup vs Palace:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Kickoff Time:

The English Premier League clash will commence at exactly 8 PM (Nigerian time) on Monday in London.

Waskco (

)