CRY 0:1 ARS: Rice’s Stunning Display For Arsenal Today Shows He Is Worth Every Penny

Arsenal returned to action in the English Premier League today when they visited the Selhurst Park Stadium to face Crystal Palace on Monday evening. The Gunners secured their second consecutive victory in the competition by defeating the Eagles 1-0 thanks to a solitary goal from Martin Odegaard.

Well, Declan Rice retained his position in Arsenal’s starting lineup today as he came out with an incredible performance against Crystal Palace. The English International brought confidence and composure to Arsenal’s plays from the middle of the park as he rendered great help to the team’s performance both offensively and defensively. His passes of the ball were accurate and impressive as he made himself a part of Arsenal’s attacking build-ups in the game.

Well, I believe Declan Rice’s stunning performance in this game for Arsenal shows he is worth every penny. The West Ham United Player had settled well into this Arsenal team and he is presently enjoying his football at the club. There were a few flaws in his performances for Arsenal in the preseason which he worked on brilliantly to be at his best form for the club. The Gunners have gotten great value for the massive amount spent to sign Declan Rice this summer. Hopefully, the 23-year-old maintains this recent fine performance of his at the club this season.

