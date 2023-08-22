CRY 0-1 ARS: Worst Referee & VAR Decision That Favoured Arsenal In Yesterday’s Game

Arsenal traveled to Selhurst Park on Monday night for their much-anticipated matchday 2 league encounter against Crystal Palace. Both teams came into the game looking for back-to-back wins, setting the stage for a heated battle. In the first half, the game was evenly contested, with both teams having good chances to take the lead but failing to convert. The second half, on the other hand, proved to be the most entertaining.

Arsenal got off to a fast start in the second half. Their strong start was rewarded when Nketiah was taken down by the keeper in the 52nd minute, and Odegaard converted from the spot. The Gunners continued dominating the play and should have extended their through chances for Partey and Havertz.

However, that changed when Tomiyasu was sent off for receiving his second yellow card of the game in a space seven minutes. Arsenal were now down to 10 men, and the Eagles swarmed Ramsdale’s net in search of an equalizer. As they pushed for an equaliser, a crucial incident occurred when the hosts were refused what appeared to be a clear penalty.

In the 72nd minute of the game, Eze made a superb turn in the box, but was pulled down after contact with Rice and Partey. Shockingly, a penalty was not given, nor was VAR utilised. I must say that, Crystal Palace suffered a setback as both the referee and the VAR failed to recognise the obvious infraction. Whatever the outcome, the foul on Eze in the 72nd minute will be remembered for the bad refereeing and VAR judgement that denied Palace a possible equaliser.

