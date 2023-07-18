Cristiano Ronaldo’s Transfer History

Cristiano Ronaldo’s illustrious transfer history serves as a captivating example of the remarkable journey undertaken by this football phenomenon. At just 18 years old, Ronaldo made his breakthrough with Sporting Lisbon’s senior team in 2002, impressing both fans and scouts with his exceptional skills. Subsequently, in 2003, the Portuguese prodigy was subject to a transfer move that would propel him into the realm of stardom, joining Manchester United in a deal worth €19 million. It was during his time at Old Trafford that Ronaldo began to flourish, dazzling supporters with his pace, finesse, and goal-scoring ability.

Following a successful six-year spell at Manchester United, Ronaldo made a monumental transfer move to Real Madrid in 2009 for a staggering fee of €94 million. This transition brought him to the pinnacle of world football, where he consistently pushed the boundaries of what seemed possible, setting numerous records and earning individual accolades. However, after nearly a decade in the Spanish capital, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner sought a fresh challenge and made an unexpected switch to Serie A giants Juventus in 2018, commanding a remarkable transfer fee of €117 million.

In a surprising twist of fate, Ronaldo found himself back in familiar territory in 2021, as he returned to Manchester United in a deal worth €17 million. This emotional reunion was met with excitement from fans and reignited the dreams of seeing one of the greatest players of all time don the iconic red jersey once more. Nevertheless, Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United was short-lived, as he departed the club as a free agent to join Al Nassr, a team currently housing his remarkable talent.

