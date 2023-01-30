Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt trampled by fans in Saudi Arabia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s almost a month now since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr, a club in Saudi Arabia and it seems apparent that his honeymoon days are over as the football ace is yet to register an official goal for his new club.

Things got exacerbated for him in the mid-week of last week as his side was eliminated from the Saudi Arabia Super Cup.

During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo squandered glorious opportunities culminating in their defeat making both the coach and supporters of Al Nassr heap blame on him for the loss.

After their 3-1 defeat to Al Ittihad, Rudi Garcia, Al Nassr coach lamented,

“Cristiano Ronaldo missed a scoring chance that would have changed the course of the game in the first half, but congratulations to Al Ittihad.

They were much better than us until halftime. Then we reacted, but we couldn’t turn it around”.

Also after the game, some unidentified fans around the King Fahd International Stadium where the match was held were filmed trampling on his jersey and the video has engulfed online leaving fans around the globe surprised by their deeds.

This has led to suggestions that Al Nassr fans are growing impatient about his poor run of form.

Recall Ronaldo scored twice during their friendly contest with Lionel Messi’s PSG but is yet to register an official goal for Al Nassr since his arrival.

Is his honeymoon days over? What are your thoughts on this?

Kemzyudo (

)