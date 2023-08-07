Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction After Al Nassr Fans Chant His Name

The internet was abuzz with excitement when a video of enthusiastic Al-Nassr fans chanting Cristiano Ronaldo’s name went viral.

At 38 years old, Ronaldo showed no signs of slowing down as he continued his impressive goal-scoring performance against Raja Casablanca on Sunday. He secured his third goal in as many games for his Saudi Arabian club in the quarter-final of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Before this match, the Portuguese maestro had already found the back of the net in both of his previous appearances in the competition.

According to Goal, Ronaldo scored a goal for his team against the Moroccan side after only 19 minutes. He used his left foot, which is not his strongest, to strike the ball from the edge of the box and secure an early lead.

After scoring, Ronaldo celebrated by sprinting towards the corner flag in joy. Mane joined him and they both performed Mane’s famous ‘Siuuu’ celebration at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium. Meanwhile, the Al-Nassr players were returning to their half to resume the game, and a video on Twitter captured the away fans loudly chanting ‘Ronaldo’.

The fans sang Ronaldo’s name and he responded graciously. After the game, some Raja Casablanca players gathered, wanting to take pictures with the legendary Portuguese player who has won the Ballon d’Or five times. Ronaldo’s lasting influence in the sport continues to inspire and be admired by both players and fans.

On Sunday, August 6th, Ronaldo, the talented Portuguese player, helped Al-Nassr, a big team in the Saudi Pro League, achieve an impressive 3-1 victory over the team coached by a German. Zinnbauer, amazed by Ronaldo’s skills, praised him highly. Currently, Ronaldo is leading the goal-scoring chart in the competition.

Watch the Video below

https://twitter.com/TimelineCR7/status/1688211286017073152?t=5GW-_n8KGu7GvqQm_vGqvg&s=19

Osho123 (

)