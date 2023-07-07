Cristiano Ronaldo, undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time, left an indelible mark during his illustrious career at Manchester United. With his incredible skills and unmatched determination, Ronaldo’s all-time statistics for the club speak volumes about his immense contribution. In this article, we delve into Ronaldo’s achievements, highlighting his remarkable impact on the field, numerous accolades, and a hint of disappointment that marked his departure from the club last year.

Ronaldo’s tenure at Manchester United was nothing short of phenomenal. Wearing the iconic red shirt, he played a total of 346 games, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication. Within those games, he managed to find the back of the net an astonishing 145 times, cementing his reputation as a prolific goalscorer. Moreover, he contributed 64 assists, effectively making him a force to be reckoned with both as a scorer and as a playmaker.

His contributions on the field were truly remarkable. Ronaldo’s overall contributions to goals, encompassing both goals and assists, were an impressive 209. This statistic solidifies his position as a key figure in Manchester United’s success during his time at the club. Additionally, Ronaldo’s efforts helped Manchester United secure a staggering 10 trophies, showcasing his significant impact in the team’s triumphs.

Not only did Ronaldo display remarkable performances, but he also garnered numerous individual honors. In 2008, he was crowned with the prestigious Ballon d’Or and was named the UEFA Best Player in Europe, underlining his status as the top player in the continent. Additionally, he received the European Golden Boot and the FIFA The Best Award in the same year, adding to his ever-growing collection of accolades. Ronaldo’s impressive skills were also recognized in 2009 when he won the FIFA Puskas Award for his exceptional goal-scoring abilities.

However, despite his remarkable accomplishments during his first spell at Manchester United, there was a sense of bitter-sweetness when Ronaldo departed the club last year. The cake ended badly, as his departure left fans and followers longing for his electrifying presence on the field. Nevertheless, his time at Manchester United will forever be etched in the club’s history, and his legacy as one of the best players to have donned the red jersey remains unrivaled.

