Cristiano Ronaldo’s 61st match with three or more goals came in Saudi Arabia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It seems there is beginning to be light at the end of the tunnel for the Portuguese ace, Cristiano Ronaldo since his arrival at his new club, Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

He scored an emphatic four goals to help in the hauling of their opponent, Al-Wehda, in their league game.

Recall, all his performance in his first two official games wasn’t what Al Nassr’s fans expected from him as he failed to score in his league debut against Al-Ettifaq, and also in the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Ittihad, but opened his account with a goal from the spot in his third game against Al-Fateh.

Cristiano Ronaldo stood for his team yesterday as he scored all the goals in their 4-0 away win against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Arabian league, giving the impression that he’s on the course of breaking all sorts of scoring records in Saudi Arabia.

His record now stands at three league games and five goals. He’s just eight goals adrift the current top scorer of the Saudi league.

Fantastic through balls from Ghareeb and Al Najei, his teammates left him one-on-one with the keeper and the former Real Madrid forward wasn’t in a merciful mood as he had two goals before halftime and added another two in the second half.

The first goal came from his left foot, the second from his right foot which slipped under the goalkeeper’s legs, and the third one from the spot before rounding up his goals with a strike after the goalkeeper’s error.

With this, Ronaldo has gotten three or more goals from 61 games throughout his career.

Kemzyudo (

)