Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Man of the Match Award After Netting A Brace In His Debut Game Against PSG

Portuguese talisman and former Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo was incredible yesterday for Riyadh Season (Al Nassr and Al-Hilal Stars) in a club friendly match at home against Christophe Galtier led Paris Saint Germain team at the King Fahd International Stadium.

The 37 year old football icon made his first appearance for his new club since he completed his mouthwatering two and a half year deal that will see him through at the club until the summer of 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo who has been training very hard since his arrival at the Saudi Arabian club-side ahead of making his first competitive debut in the league made his first appearance today against the French Ligue 1 Champion, and he was able to deliver at the optimal level using his vast experience for the host at the heart of the attacking line.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the game scored a brace which got him directly involved in two of the four goals scored by his team in the nine-goal thriller which ended five goals to four at full time in favour of Paris Saint Germain.

The first half of the game hanged on the balance as there was nothing separating the two sides going into the half time break which ended two all draw courtesy of a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo for the host and a goal each from Lionel Messi and Marquinhos for the visitor.

Sergio Ramos in the second half gave the visitor yet another lead to make it three goals to two before Jang Hyun-Soo got the host levelled to make it three all draw, after which the Parisien scored two straight goals from Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike to make it five goals to three.

Anderson Talisca in the late minute to the end of the game got the deficit reduced for the host as he scored a goal in the 94th minute which ended the game five goals to four at full time.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was named as the winner for the Man of the Match award following his outstanding performance for his team in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter despite his efforts not been able to rescue his team from the narrow defeat.

He will then be hoping to replicate the same tempo and momentum for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the current campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

