Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Man Of The Match Award After Inspiring Al Nassr To Hard-fought 2-1 Victory

Portuguese international and forward enigma, Cristiano Ronaldo was phenomenal today for Saudi Professional Football League giant Al Nassr in their 17th league game of the current campaign at home against Al-Taawon at the MRSOOL Park in Riyadh.

The 38 year old football icon retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up following his outstanding performance for his team in their last game where he scored all four goals in their convincing four nil victory.

He was able to replicate another top notch and Man of the match performance in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter which ended in three-goal thriller, as they secured the whole maximum three points of the night to move top of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the game bagged a brace of assist thereby got directly involved in the two goals scored by his team in the hard-fought two goals to one victory.

The host in the 17th minute got the score sheet opened with a goal from Abdulrahman Ghareeb after receiving a brilliant assist from Cristiano Ronaldo to make it one nil, which was the only goal that separated the two sides going into the half time break.

The visitor in the second half of the game stepped up their game as they put up some more physical, tactical and technical displays with an equalizer from Alvaro Medran to make it 1-1 after which Cristiano Ronaldo completed his brace of assist by setting up Abdullah Madu in the 78th minute to end the game two goals to one at full time.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was named as the winner for the Man of the Match award following his outstanding performance for his team in the crucial win and was a well deserved one for the five times Ballon D’or winner.

He will then be hoping to keep the momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition having got directly involved in all of his team’s last six goals.

