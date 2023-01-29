Cristiano Ronaldo will ‘go BACK to Europe’ before he retires, claims Al-Nassr coach

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rudi Garcia, the manager of Al Nassr, has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club to finish his career in Europe.

The 38-year-old’s contract with Manchester United was terminated in November after he gave a contentious interview to Piers Morgan in which he criticized the club’s facilities and expressed contempt for Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo agreed to a record-breaking contract with Saudi club Al Nassr, with the forward earning a reported £175 million per year.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a good addition because he helps disperse defenders,” Garcia said.

“He is one of the world’s best players.” He will not complete his career at Al Nassr and will instead return to Europe.

Ronaldo has yet to score in two appearances for the club, and they were eliminated from the cup in the semi-finals last week by rivals Al Ittihad.

Garcia believes Ronaldo’s new teammates should not be focused on passing the ball to him and should not be intimidated by him.

“Ronaldo missed a goal chance in the first half that would have turned the game around, but I congratulate Al Ittihad,” Garcia said.

They were far superior to us until the break. So we reacted, but we couldn’t turn around. “We lost the Super Cup, but we are still first in the league.” It is critical that the players play normally and do not constantly try to pass the ball to Cristiano.

I told them they had to make good decisions on the field. Of course, if Cristiano or Talisca are alone and ask for the ball, we have to give it to them. These two players have the ability to make a difference. I believe we had good crossing positions at times, but there were not enough people in the box, sometimes not even Ronaldo or Talisca.”We need to work on it; have one of them in the area while the other plays outside.”

