Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi, who is the GOAT in football?

A serious discussion point on five-a-side pitches and barstools across the world, the issue of which player is the greatest of all time persists.

Who is the GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? It is the largest football controversy to arise since the “Diego Maradona or Pele?” controversy.

The debate over who is superior between the Argentine empyrean and the Portuguese phenomenon has preoccupied football fans’ minds for the past ten years and will continue to do so in the future.

Club and country allegiances can skew opinions, and personalities can affect how well a player is viewed, with most people having a clear idea of who they would choose.

So who is the best person that has ever lived? I have examined the two genuinely and will compare them head-to-head so you can enter the never-ending conversation well informed, regardless of who you like.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Club goals

Ronaldo has more club goals than Messi, however it should be noted that the Manchester United star has two more seasons of experience than his Argentine rival.

More than 690 club goals have been scored in total by each of them in their respective careers, with the five seasons between 2009–10 and 2014–15 proving especially fruitful as they encouraged one another to reach new heights.

While Ronaldo presently holds the advantage in terms of total goals, Messi has the advantage in terms of season average (37.9 to 35), having reached a height of 73 goals in 2011–12, however his average plummeted after a dismal first season with PSG in 2021–22.

Ronaldo’s highest season total was 61, which he attained in 2014–15. From 2010–11 to 2015–16, he consistently scored more than 50 goals.

Though Messi’s rate dropped after joining PSG, it’s interesting to note that while Ronaldo’s season totals have significantly decreased recently—he failed to surpass the 30-goal threshold in 2018–19 during his first season at Juventus—mean while Messi’s remained constant.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Club assists (Opta)

The difference between Messi and Ronaldo in terms of assists has grown significantly as their respective roles develop.

When deciding which player is the GOAT, the fact that Messi not only scores goals but also assists many of them is a key factor. Ronaldo also contributes his fair share of goals, but the difference in this area is glaring.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Champions League stats

*As of Champions League games played in 2022-23.

Ronaldo, who excelled in the competition with teams like Manchester United and Real Madrid in particular, is the all-time highest scorer in the Champions League.

Messi, who isn’t far behind and actually has a little higher goal-per-game ratio than the Man United player, has a decent chance of passing him if he keeps well in the competition.

In addition, Ronaldo has surpassed Iker Casillas to hold the record for the most appearances in the Champions League overall.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: World Cup stats

Both parties had never won the World Cup until Argentina did so in 2022 as a result of a succession of outstanding performances by Messi.

Before the 2022 World Cup, Portugal’s great striker, Ronaldo, had scored more goals and in less games, but Messi changed that in Qatar, when he helped his nation win the prized championship with an incredible seven goals and three assists.

The PSG star scored at every round of the competition and culminated his stellar performances with a brace against France in the championship game before scoring again from 12 yards as Argentina emerged victorious after penalty kicks (3-3 AET).

The Selecao’s run to the semi-final in 2006, when they were defeated by France before losing the third-place play-off against Germany, was the furthest Ronaldo has advanced Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: International stats

Messi and Ronaldo have somewhat comparable international histories, but Ronaldo boasts a larger number of victories, in part because his senior Portugal career began two years earlier than Messi’s with Argentina.

At Euro 2020, Ronaldo tied Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals for his country before breaking it with two goals against the Republic of Ireland to become the all-time leading scorer for the international team.

Messi is still a long way behind Ronaldo in that respect, though he is by some distance Argentina’s top goalscorer of all time, surpassing the great Gabriel Batistuta some years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Titles

*National Cups refers to the main national cup competition in a country only, e.g. the FA Cup, Copa del Rey etc.

Messi and Ronaldo both have sizable trophy collections, but Messi has an advantage in league titles after winning La Liga 10 times with Barcelona and Ligue 1 once with PSG. Ronaldo has won seven league championships, but unlike Messi, he can lay claim to having done so in three different nations (England, Spain, and Italy). This, in some people’s eyes, strengthens his case for the GOAT title.

Ronaldo has an edge over Messi in the Champions League, his love affair with the competition earning him the moniker ‘Mr Champions League’. The Manchester United star has also enjoyed notable success on the international stage with Portugal, winning the European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.

Early in his international career, Messi and Argentina had four disappointing Copa America campaigns, three of which resulted in losses in the championship game.

Nonetheless, he won the Copa in 2021, followed by the Finalissima in 2022 and the World Cup in 2022. Messi also owns an Olympic gold medal.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Individual awards

For the past ten years and more, Ronaldo and Messi’s duel has been the defining aspect of modern football.

When Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or in 2019, he overtook Ronaldo in the race and solidified his position as the winner in that category with his seventh in 2021.

Ronaldo does claim more of FIFA’s new ‘The Best’ trophies and has been voted UEFA Player of the Year on more occasions, but Messi has earned more league Player of the Year accolades. It goes without saying that Ronaldo has been recognized as Player of the Year in England, Spain, and Italy.

The fact that both players have appeared on the FIFPro World XI 14 times shows how closely contested the race has been. Messi has won the European Golden Shoe a record six times, two more than Ronaldo, and is narrowly ahead of his adversary overall.

