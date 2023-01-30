Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: who has won the most trophies in their career

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as two of the greatest football players of all time following their incredible careers at the top of the game since the beginning of the 20th century.

The debate over who’s better than the other has raged for more than a decade now and it was thought to have ended when Messi finally laid his hand on the most prestigious trophy in the world (Fifa world cup) but the reverse seems to be the case.

However what’s beyond dispute between the two great legends of the game is the number of trophies won by each. Let’s take a look at the number of trophies won by each player respectively.

Lionel Messi

The Argentine striker has won 42 trophies and still counting,since his debut for both club and country, he’s only behind the Brazilian Dani Alves who has won 43 titles in his football career.

The list of trophies won by Messi include

International trophies

*One FIFA world cup(2022)

*Copa América(2021)

*CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions(2022)

*Summer Olympics(2008): under 23

*U20 FIFA world cup(2005)

Club trophies

* La Liga (10): 2004/05, 2005/6, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19.

*Supercopa de España (8): 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018.

*UEFA Champions League (4): 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15.

*Copa del Rey (7): 2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21.

*UEFA Super Cup (3): 2009, 2011, 2015

*FIFA Club World Cup (3): 2009, 2011, 2015

*Ligue 1: 2021/22

*Trophée des Champions: 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has won only 34 trophies in his career as he’s well behind the Argentine striker Lionel Messi and would require at least 8 more trophies to equal the Argentine.

List of trophies won by Cristiano Ronaldo

International trophies

*European Championship (Euro) – 2016

*UEFA Nations League(2019)

Club trophies

*English Premier League (3) – 2007,2008 and 2009

*UEFA Champions League (5) – 2008, 2014, 2016,2017 and 2018

*UEFA Super Cup (3)– 2015, 2017 and 2018

*FIFA Club World Cup (4)– 2008, 2014, 2016 and 2017

*Portuguese Super Cup – 2002

*English FA Cup – 2004

*Carabao Cup(2) – 2006 and 2009

*English Super Cup (2)– 2007 and 2008

*La Liga (2)– 2012 and 2017

*Copa Del Rey (2)– 2011 and 2014

*Spanish Super Cup(2) – 2013 and 2018

*Serie A (2)– 2019 and 2020

*Italian Cup – 2021

*Italian Super Cup (2)– 2019 and 2021.

It’s quite clear Lionel Messi is ahead of him in number of trophies won and it’s not looking likely he would catch up after his move to the Saudi Arabia League and most importantly Lionel Messi has won the biggest trophy in football which he won’t be able to win again in his career.

