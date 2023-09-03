Cristiano Ronaldo stats this season at Saudi Arabia shows why he is not yet finished

38 year old Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last season while struggling under Erik Ten Hag, many fans assumed he was a finished player after the 38 year old striker was struggling to find his goal scoring form during his last season at Manchester United.

But Cristiano Ronaldo stats this season has shown that he is not yet finished, at 38 he still playing good football, stats this season has shown Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an impressive 12 goals with 5 assists, 8 man of the match ward in his last 11 games for his Saudi Arabia club side, no doubts he is the best player at Saudi Arabia League despite competition from other big names in Europe who joined the Saudi Arabia League this season.

Scoring 12 goals in just 11 games with 5 assists looks impossible for a 38 year old striker but not for Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has shown that age is just a number, his stats this season speak high of him that he is not yet a finished player, he still doing what he is known for. The Portuguese superstar is defying his age and showing that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level

