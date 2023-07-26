SPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted teaching Kim Kardashian’s Son how to do the “Siuuu” celebration

Few moments ago, A video clip of Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo teaching Kim Kardashian’s son how to hit to the Siuuu celebration surfaced online.

ESPN shared the video on their Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 26th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Ronaldo could be clearly spotted teaching Kim Kardashian’s son how to hit the iconic Siuuu celebration and it’s absolutely amazing seeing them both together. Recall that yesterday Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr locked horns with Paris St Germain in Japan and Kim Kardashian and her kids were live in the stadium to witness the game.

After the game which ended in a goaless draw, she took her child who is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo to meet him in the changing room and the above video was taken during that period.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time, he has been on top of his game for the past couple of years now and despite his age, he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. One thing people love most about the 5 times Ballon D’Or winner is his love for Children.

Even before the Al Nassr Vs Juventus game, a video of Ronaldo playing football with some kids inside the pitch surfaced online. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

