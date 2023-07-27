Cristiano Ronaldo shines in Al Nassr 2-goal thriller against Inter Milan football club of Italy

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was fantastic for Al Nassr football club on Thursday afternoon, as they played out a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan football club of Italy in a preseason friendly match in Japan.

The former Manchester United football club star has been fantastic for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the preseason, and he was able to perform excellently again on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo started in Al Nassr football club’s attack alongside Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Al Nassr football club took the lead through Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 23rd minute a fine teamwork from Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca, and Davide Frattesi equalized for Inter Milan football club in the 44th minute to end the first half in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams tried so hard to score more goals in the second half of the game, as the match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo was fantastic for Al Nassr football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s hard-fought draw against their opponent.

The former Juventus football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)