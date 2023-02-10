Cristiano Ronaldo Sets A New Record As The 1st Player In History With 503 League Career Goals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portuguese international and football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo was spectacular yesterday for his new club and Saudi Professional Football League giant Al Nassr in their 16th league game of the current campaign away from home against Al Wehda at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium.

The five times Ballon D’or winner has been enjoying a blistering goal scoring form since breaking to limelight and has also been able to maintain the standard hitherto by scoring goals for fun even at 38 years of age.

He has made his trademarks in every league and club he has played for so far in his senior professional football career by scoring goals for fun which has also been the case since he made his competitive debut for his new Saudi Arabian club-side.

Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday took it personal as he got in charge of the game by netting all four goals of the night that secured the whole maximum three points for his team in the four goals to nil victory that placed them at the top of the table.

The Portuguese national team captain scored a brace in each half of the game which was a record breaking ones for the forward enigma who has now scored a total of 503 league career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his first goal of the night hit a landmark of 500 league career goals which made him became the first ever player in history to reach such figure in that category, before getting it extended with other three goals scored thereafter to make it 503 goals (and still counting).

He will then be optimistic to maintain the standard for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

