Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Al Nassr football club on Wednesday evening, as he scored the winning goal in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 1-0 victory over Al Shorta football club to guide them to the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The former Manchester United football club star has been in an astonishing form for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to score again on Wednesday evening.

The five times Ballon D’or award winner was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a goal.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Al Nassr football club in the 74th minute to end the match 1-0.

The former Real Madrid football club of Spain star was outstanding for Al Nassr football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a winning goal.

The goal against Al Shorta football club means Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in four consecutive matches for Al Nassr football club in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The victory over Al Shorta football club has now taken Al Nassr football club to the final of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

