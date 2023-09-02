Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he scores his 850 career goals

Few moments ago, Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo made history after scoring his 850th career goal and this has got a lot of people talking.

Recall that a while ago, Al Nassr locked horns with Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League and it was an entertaining encounter as we witnessed a 6 goal thriller, five of which were scored by Al Nassr.

Ronaldo reached new milestone during the game after scoring in the 68th minutes of the encounter, that was his 850th career goal and that’s quite and impressive number.

Few moments after the game, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share some stunning photos of himself alongside his teammates, during their game against Al Hazm and be revealed in the caption that it was a great performance. He further went ahead to celebrate his new milestone of 850 career goals and revealed that it’s still counting which is clear indications that the Portugal National Team Captain isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“In his Words”

“Another great team performance, we keep improving, let’s go. 850 career goals and still counting”, Ronaldo wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time, judging from what he has done and what he’s still doing for the culture, despite his age, he’s still performing at top level. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

