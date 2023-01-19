Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after returning to the pitch and seeing ‘ some old friends’

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo have taken to social media to react after returning to the pitch for the first time in 2023, seeing some of his old friends during Riyadh All-Star friendly game against French Ligue 1 Champions, Paris Saint-Germain at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo who scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat The Riyadh Season team 5-4, tweeted after the game: “So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the scoresheet!! And nice to see some old friends!”

This Facebook post from Cristiano Ronaldo reacting after returning to the pitch and seeing some of his old friends has attracted reactions from his fans and social media users, as some have called him the best player in the world, while some have congratulated him, telling him to keep going.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from his fans and social media users:

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Man of the Match award of the game on his debut in Saudi Arabia.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)