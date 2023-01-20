Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Netting A Brace In His First Game For New Club Against PSG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portuguese international and forward enigma, Cristiano Ronaldo was in action yesterday for Al Nassr and Al-Hilal Stars in a mouthwatering friendly match at home against French Ligue 1 Champion Paris Saint Germain at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

The former Manchester United star and Real Madrid legend made his first appearance for his new club since he completed his two and a half year deal after his saga at the Old Trafford.

He was as such handed the captain band to lead the team against the Christophe Galtier’s side based on his vast experience and he was able to deliver at the peak as he played his part and also contributed his quota in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the game was directly involved in two of the four goals scored by his team courtesy of his first half brace which was enough to hang the game on the balance just before the half time break.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike gave the visitor five goals with the host netting their four goals courtesy of a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal each from Jang Hyun-Soo and Anderson Talisca which ended five goals to four at full time.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to his first game for the Saudi Arabian club-side against Paris Saint Germain with a post made his verified Twitter handle with the caption showing how happy he was to be back on the pitch of play and also to get on the score sheet. He then capped it all by indicating how really nice it was for him to see some old friends.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his Man of the Match performance in the show of the night will be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they keep their pursuit going in the current campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)