Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Al Nassr secured a late victory to qualify for AFC Champions League

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted after Al Nassr football club secured a late victory over Shabab Al Ahli football club in the AFC Champions League qualifier, to book their spot in the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League.

The former Real Madrid football club star has been fantastic for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Tuesday night, as he guided them to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo was given a starting role by his coach, following his brilliant display in their previous matches, and he was able to mark his excellent performance with an assist.

Goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Sultan Al Ghannam and a brace from Anderson Talisca helped Al Nassr football club to secure a remarkable victory, while Yahya Alghassani scored a brace for Shabab Al Ahli football club.

Cristiano Ronaldo was impressive for Al Nassr football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a fine assist.

The victory over Shabab Al Ahli football club has now helped Al Nassr football club to secure their spot in the AFC Champions League for the first time in 3 years.

Reacting after Al Nassr football club secured a late victory over Shabab Al Ahli football club in the AFC Champions League qualifier, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on his verified Twitter handle that;

“Difficult game, but Important win to qualify for the Asian champions league! Always believe to the end! Never give up!”

