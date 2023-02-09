Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Another Milestone In Football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Al-Nassr faced Al Wehda in today’s Saudi Pro league fixture. It was a chance for Cristiano Ronaldo to continue his goal scoring streak at Al Nassr, the Portuguese forward had a tough start to the league but is gradually adapting to playing for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another milestone in football after he scored two goals in the opening minutes against Al-Wehda. Lionel Messi initially held the record after he scored in his previous league fixture for Paris Saint-Germain. Cristiano Ronaldo who has played for five different clubs in five different leagues reached 500 club goals in more games.The Portuguese captained Al-Nassr not for the first time this season.

Ronaldo’s low strike after just 21 minutes broke the game’s deadlock but most importantly elevated Ronaldo to a landmark feat in his glittering career. Cristiano’s strike against Wehda marked his 500th league goal across a career which has seen him play for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al-Nassr on Friday with an injury time that helped his team secure a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh in their last league fixture. Fans of the club, however, did not get to see the Portuguese football great’s signature celebration though, with the 37-year-old choosing to collect the ball and quickly run to the centre circle to get the game restarted quickly in the hopes of a winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo is gradually getting back to his absolute best. It is only a matter of time before he starts scoring goals as everyone expects him to in Saudi league.

