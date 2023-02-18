Cristiano Ronaldo provides 2 assists in Al Nassr’s 2-1 victory to take his total career assists to 268

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Juventus football club star Cristiano Ronaldo was in an astonishing form for Al Nassr football club of Saudi Arabia on Friday night, as he provided a brace of assists in their 2-1 victory over Al Taawon football club to take his total career assists to 268.

The five times Ballon D’or award winner has been impressive for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress for the club again on Friday night, as he provided two assists in their hard-fought victory over Al Taawon football club.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr football club’s attack alongside Ayman Yahya and Abdulrahman Ghareeb and the trio were superb in the entertaining encounter.

Goals from Abdurahman Ghareeb and Saudi Arabia national team defender Abdullah Madu gave Al Nassr football club a well deserved victory, while Spanish star Alvaro Medran scored a goal for Al Taawon football club.

Cristiano Ronaldo provided an assist for Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the first half of the game and he also provided another assist for Abdullah Madu in the second half.

The brace of assists against Al Taawon football club has now taken Cristiano Ronaldo’s total number of career assists to 268 and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club in their next game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored the total number of 5 goals and provided two assists in four League matches played for Al Nassr football club this season, and that has helped the club to move to the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)