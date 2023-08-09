Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Karim Benzema to become the top scorer in the Arab Club Champions Cup

Former Real Madrid football club star Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Karim Benzema to become the current top scorer in the Arab Club Champions Cup, after scoring the winning goal in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 1-0 victory over Al Shorta football club on Wednesday evening.

The Portugal national team star has been exceptional for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the tournament, and he was able to perform excellently again on Wednesday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr football club’s attack and he was able to mark his brilliant performance with a goal in the entertaining encounter.

A second half goal from in-form Cristiano Ronaldo gave Al Nassr football club a well deserved 1-0 victory over Al Shorta football club.

The victory over Al Shorta football club means Al Nassr football club have booked their spot in the final of this year’s edition of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the current top scorer with 4 goals and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Al Nassr football club when they play the final in few days time.

Here are the current top scorers in the Arab Club Champions Cup;

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr football club is currently the highest goal scorer with 4 points, followed by Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad football club with 3 goals, Aso Rostom of Al Shorta football club has two goals and an assist, while Akram Afif, Salem Al Dawsari, Ever Banega and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have two goals each.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

