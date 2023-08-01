SPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo nets his first goal of the season with trademark header in Arab Club Champions Cup

Ronaldo, a highly acclaimed footballer, has shattered multiple records during his career and continues to do so without any hint of slowing down.

In the game that took place on Monday night, Ronaldo, a globally celebrated footballer, marked his debut goal for the season, executing his signature heading style. This decisive play took place in the 74th minute of an intense match against the Tunisian club, Monastir. His goal played a central role in Al Nassr’s victory, securing a tight 2-1 win. 

The goal was an exhibition of Ronaldo’s exceptional skills and timing, where he impeccably managed to connect with the cross that was delivered from the right side of the field. Positioned strategically at the back post, his header was so precise and flawlessly executed that it left the goalkeeper with no opportunity to intervene or prevent the goal.

Following this event, the Portuguese football icon managed to surpass an existing record held by Gerd Muller, the legendary footballer from Germany. Muller, in his illustrious career, had scored a total of 144 goals utilizing his head. However, with his recent goal, Ronaldo took the record a notch higher, thereby establishing a new high in this unique scoring technique.

