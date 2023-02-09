Cristiano Ronaldo nets four goals in his team remarkable 4-0 away League victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Manchester United football club star Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Al Nassr football club on Thursday night, as he scored four goals in their remarkable 4-0 away victory over Al Wehda football club in the Matchday 16 of the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

The five times Ballon D’or award winner was given the captain hand band by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game where he scored a goal for the club, and he was able to impress again on Thursday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al Nassr football club’s attack and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch as he scored four stunning goals for the club against their host.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock for the away team in the 21st minute and he doubled the lead in the 40th minute to end the first half 2-0.

The former Juventus football club star scored his third goal of the game in the 51st minute before he scored his 4th goal in the 61st minute to end the match 4-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo was outstanding for Al Nassr football club in the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with four classic goals against Al Wehda football club.

The four goals against Al Wehda football club has now taken Cristiano Ronaldo’s League goals for Al Nassr football club to five this season, and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

