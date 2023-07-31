Cristiano Ronaldo nets a classic goal in Al Nassr’s remarkable 4-1 victory in Arab Cup

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was fantastic for Al Nassr football club on Monday night, as he scored a classic goal in their remarkable 4-1 victory over Monastir football club of Tunisia in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The former Juventus football club star was given a starting role by his coach, and he was able to contribute his quota to the team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo started in Al Nassr football club’s attack alongside Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb and the trio were fantastic in the entertaining encounter.

Al Nassr football club took the lead through Brazilian star Anderson Talisca in the 42nd minute after receiving an assist from Abdulrahman Ghareeb to end the first half 1-0.

Monastir football club equalized through an own goal from Ali Al Oujami in the 66th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal for Al Nassr football club in the 74th minute to make it 2-1. Abdelelah Al Amri made it 3-1 in the 88th minute, before he scored his second goal of the game in the 90th minute to end the match 4-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo was fantastic for Al Nassr football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The former Manchester United football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game against Zamalek football club in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)