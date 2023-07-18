Cristiano Ronaldo: In a year Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league

In a surprising statement on his verified Twitter account, global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo made bold predictions about the future of the Saudi Arabian football league. Ronaldo’s tweet quoted him saying, “In one year, more & more top players will come to Saudi” alongside the Saudi flag emoji 🇸🇦.

Ronaldo went on to claim that the Saudi league would surpass both the Turkish and Dutch leagues within a year. These remarks seem to be a significant endorsement of the rapidly growing stature of football in Saudi Arabia.

The football star also rebutted recent comments made by the president of the European Union, stating that the quality of players arriving in Saudi Arabia was far superior to what had been suggested. Ronaldo’s remarks indicate his confidence in the potential of the league to attract established and highly skilled footballers.

Furthermore, Ronaldo made specific reference to two players from his home country, Portugal, highlighting their youth and talent. He mentioned Diogo Jota, who plays for Liverpool FC, and Ruben Neves, who represents Wolverhampton Wanderers. This emphasis on young players suggests that Saudi clubs may focus on nurturing and developing promising talents alongside recruiting established stars.

Ronaldo’s statements have sparked widespread speculation within the football community, with fans and pundits eagerly awaiting the developments in the Saudi Arabian league and its potential to reshape the global football landscape. As more top players consider joining the league, it remains to be seen how the competition will evolve and whether Saudi Arabia can fulfill Ronaldo’s ambitious predictions.

