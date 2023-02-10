This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored four goals in 11 matches since he made his debut in professional football.

The five times Ballon D’or award winner was at his best for Al Nassr football club on Thursday night, as he scored four goals in their remarkable 4-0 victory over Al Wehda football club.

The former Real Madrid football club star managed to score three goals for Manchester United football club in all competitions in the first half of this season, and he has now scored five goals in his last two matches for Al Nassr football club.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr football club on a free transfer from Manchester United football club in December after his contract was terminated by the Red Devils and he has been superb for the club since then.

The 38-year-old was given a captain hand band by coach Rudi Garcia on Thursday night against Al Wehda football club and he was able to score all his team’s goals against their opponent.

Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 21st minute, he scored his second goal in the 40th minute, he completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute before he scored the last goal of the game in the 60th minute.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s four goals against Al Wehda football club, it means he has now scored four goals against 11 teams since he became a professional footballer.

Here are the teams Cristiano Ronaldo has scored at least four goals against;

Racing Santander football club

Sevilla football club

Elche football club

Granada football club

Espanyol football club

Malmo football club

Celta Vigo football game

Andorra national team

Girona football club

Lithuania national team

Al Wehda football club.

Photo credit: Twitter.

