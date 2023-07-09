Cristiano Ronaldo goes on a Jet ski drive with his lover, Georgina Rodriguez

Few moments ago, Former Real Madrid and Manchester United Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself riding on a jet ski boat alongside his lover, Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portuguese forward shared the photos on his Official Facebook page today being Sunday the 9th day of July, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Love You”, It stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Ronaldo could be clearly spotted having a good time on a jet ski boat alongside the love of his life, Georgina Rodriguez and they both seem really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time, he has been on top of his game for close to two decades now and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

He has broken so many records ever since he made his professional debut some couple of years ago and his name will forever be remembered by football lovers for his contributions to the beautiful game.

One thing people love most about Cristiano is that despite his tight schedule, he still try as much as possible to spend quality time with his family. He and Georgina has been together for quite sometime now and their love seems to be waxing stronger as the day goes by. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

