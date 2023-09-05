SPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo gets set for this weekend’s international football assignment with Portugal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

Five times Ballon d’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is back and training with his national team ahead of the two weeks international football assignments which will begin this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo looked happy as he carried out different training drills and could be seeing laughing and joking around with his teammates at the teams training base in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo all joy as he prepares for Slovakia game this weekend Twitter photos

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead his team out in a double header, first they travel to take on Slovakia this weekend before hosting Luxembourg on the 11th of this month at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed a rich vein of form with his club side Al-Nassr in the Saudi Arabia Pro League, he currently lead the goal scoring chart in the league and will be looking to transfer those forms to his national team this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo in training session with his national teammates Twitter photos

Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter photos

Teamgifted (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Father-and-son duos that have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League as players.

1 hour ago

Grandfather-Father-and-Son Trio to Reach The Final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League

1 hour ago

Why Pochettino Should Consider His 4-2-3-1 Preseason Formation That Won Him The Summer Series Cup

1 hour ago

Its a dream to represent this shirt and I will give everything to defend the badge – Sofyan Amrabat

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button