Ex-Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, will come back to Europe prior to retiring, as per his current manager Rudi Garcia. After a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo left United in November and signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr as a free agent at the World Cup in Qatar. Despite Portugal’s quarter-final exit in the tournament, Garcia believes Ronaldo won’t end his career in the Middle East.

In a media statement, Rudi Garcia, ex-AS Roma manager, said: “Ronaldo’s arrival is a boost, he draws defenders away. He’s a top player. He won’t end his career at Al-Nassr, he’ll come back to Europe.

Ronaldo have not score or assist in his two competitive matches, causing Garcia to caution his team to avoid always targeting him with passes. He said they should play normally and make good field decisions, but pass to Ronaldo or Talisca if they ask for it, as they can change the game.

Garcia acknowledged Ronaldo missed a key first-half opportunity in a recent cup loss but praised the opposing team for being better until the break. Despite the Super Cup loss, they remain first in the championship.

