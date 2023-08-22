Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al Nassr to a remarkable 4-2 victory in AFC Champions League qualifier

Portugal national team star Cristiano Ronaldo was fantastic for Al Nassr football club on Tuesday night, as they secured a remarkable 4-2 victory over Shabab Al Ahli football club of Dubai in the AFC Champions League qualifier.

The former Manchester United football club star has been doing pretty well for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Tuesday night, as they defeated their opponent convincingly.

Cristiano Ronaldo was given the captain hand band by his coach, and he was able to lead the team to a well deserved victory.

Al Nassr football club broke the deadlock through Anderson Talisca in the 10th minute after receiving an assist from Marcelo Brozovic, and Yahya Alghassani equalized for Shabab Al Ahli football club in the 18th minute to end the first half 1-1.

Shabab Al Ahli football club made it 2-1 in the 46th minute, through another goal from Yahya Alghassani, and Sultan Al Ghannam equalized for Al Nassr football club in the 88th minute. Anderson Talisca scored his second goal of the game in the 90+5th minute, before Marcelo Brozovic scored the last goal of the game in the 90+7th minute after receiving an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo to end the match 4-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo was outstanding for Al Nassr football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with an assist.

The former Real Madrid football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Al Nassr football club when they play their next game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

