Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in history to score 500 League goals, after netting for Al Nassr football club against Al Wehda football club on Thursday night.

The former Real Madrid football club star joined Al Nassr football club from English Premier League giants Manchester United football club on a free transfer in December after his contract was terminated by the club, and he was able to score his first goal for the club in their last game.

The 38-year-old was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game and he was able to impress again.

Cristiano Ronaldo started in Al Nassr football club’s attack alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb and the duo were fantastic in the game.

The Portugal national team star broke the deadlock for Al Nassr football club in the 21st minute and he scored his second goal in the 40th minute before he completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal against Al Wehda FC, it means he has become the first player in history to score 500 League goals.

The former Juventus football club star has now scored four League goals for Al Nassr football club this season and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

