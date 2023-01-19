Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to the Man of the Match Award After His Brilliant Performance

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh All-Stars played a goal-filled exhibition match in Saudi Arabia, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scoring.

World Cup Winner, Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the French heavyweights in the first three minutes of the friendly match, before Ex-Manchester United striker Cristiano draw his new side level from the penalty spot & also adding a second to further reduce the deficit for Saudi Arabia giants before he was taken off by the manager.

Paris Saint-Germain sealed the win with goals from Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Ekitike.

After the completion of the match, Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo was named the man of the match after his impressive performance against Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

The 37-year-old was clinical in front of goal in his debut match for his new club and got two goals to cap off his start to life with Al-Nassr.

The Ex-Manchester United forward completed 84% accurate passes, had 7 total shots at goal, created one chance & also completed of 50% of his attempted dribbles.

Charlesayor (

)