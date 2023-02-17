Cristiano Ronaldo Bagged A Brace Of Assist In Al Nassr Remarkable 2-1 Home League Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Manchester United star and Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo was spectacular today for Saudi Arabian club-side Al Nassr in their 17th league game of the current campaign at home against Al-Taawon at the MRSOOL Park in Riyadh.

The host in the game continue their incredible run of form thereby sealed the whole maximum three points in the hard-fought win that moved them back to the top of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key figure in the squad since he made his debut and he was able to display another man of the match performance.

The 38 year old football icon got directly involved in his team’s two goals of the game courtesy of a brace of assist which now made his goal contributions in their last two games extended to six.

First half goal from Abdulrahman Ghareeb gave the host the lead going into the half time break which ended one nil before Alvaro Medran got the visitor levelled with an equalizer in the 47th minute to make it 1-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the 78th minute of the game completed his brace of assist by setting up Abdullah Madu to make it two goals to one which was also the final scoreline at full time.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to keep the tempo going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

