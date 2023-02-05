Cristiano Ronaldo At 38: Checkout Some Of His Achievements & Records That Are Yet To Be Broken

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the greatest players in the history of football turns 38 years today. The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus star player Cristiano Ronaldo are a year older today. The Portuguese international who left Europe to face a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia is gradually approaching the end of his football career as age beckons on him.

The name Cristiano Ronaldo is a household name in the history of football. So many social media handle, and sports media are celebrating the player today. As Cristiano Ronaldo turns 38 years today, let’s take a look at some of his achievements since debuting his professional football career 21 years ago.

Achievements;

At 38 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has 32 club trophies, including 5 UEFA Champions Leagues trophies to his name. The star player also won 1 EURO and 1 Nations League title. Ronaldo is the second player with the most Ballon d’Or awards (5 Ballon d’Ors) to his name.

Records;

Despite not playing in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese international is the highest goalscorer in the history of men’s international football. Happy birthday to one of the G.O.A.T in football history.

