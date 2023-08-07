Cristiano Ronaldo and His Performances Under Different Club Managers

Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as one of the most influential players in football history and this is despite the fact that the Portuguese international grew from an average background.

His glory started to shine when he was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon, with him going on to win the prestigious Ballon D’or trophy at the club including other trophies and awards.

However, in remembrance of him as part of the club’s great products, his boyhood club, Sporting Lisbon has made their third kit with a design having his trademark name, CR7 on it. He was signed from Sporting CP by the then Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson and the rest was history.

He went on to win many awards and trophies at the club before moving to Real Madrid.

His time at Real Madrid watched him played under the club legendary player, Zinedine Zidane and he excelled under the French international. During Carlo Ancelotti’s first stint as Real Madrid, Ronaldo was still at the club and he was impressive under him. The impact of playing under his countryman reflected as he was able go perform outstandingly under the Portuguese international than other managers at Real Madrid.

